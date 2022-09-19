Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

"Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted.

This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on a holding call:

The NFL world reacted to Mahomes' wife's comments on social media.

"It’s so funny to me when I hear people bitch about Mahomes or Brady not getting penalty calls when the NFL and officials have Brady and Mahomes so far down their throat," one user replied.

"HAHAHA game #1 already bitching," another commented.

"You’re never not complaining."

"Nowhere close to an illegal hit, glad to see you’re still throwing fits about referees though," another said.

It's always dangerous when a quarterback has players diving at his legs, but Mahomes was able to make sure his feet weren't planted when the pressure got home.