Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game.

The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter.

"All right y’all some real ones out there," Mahomes applauded. "LOVE IT."

She was joined by some members of Chiefs Kingdom who also loved the support.

"The best fans in the world," one user replied.

"This is awesome!! Love it!" another said with Chiefs-colored hearts.

"We take it serious around here. KC. Proud to call it home."

The Chiefs and Bills kickoff in the 4:25 PM window in what many anticipate could be the game of the year following last season's playoff epic.

Both teams come in rolling off a win, but only one will escape with a 5-1 record.