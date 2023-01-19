Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.

Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it.

"We love a good snow game," she tweeted.

Right now, the current forecast calls for snow and rain right around 6-6:30 p.m. local time. It's going to be frigid with temperatures in the low 30s as the game goes on.

This would likely favor the Chiefs, but the Jaguars did just play their first playoff game in 40-degree weather last Saturday and weren't affected. In fact, they came back from 27 points down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

It was the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

The winner of this contest will advance to the AFC Championship Game to face either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.