Patrick Peterson Has Telling Comment On Larry Fitzgerald

At 37 years old, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald finished his 17th NFL season in 2020.

As a free agent this offseason, now seems like a natural time for the veteran wideout to call it quits. But, 164 days after the end of the 2020 season, no official decision has been made on Fitzgerald’s future.

With so much time passed already this offseason, former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson believes Fitzgerald will be back in 2021.

“If he ain’t retired yet, he ain’t going to retire,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered Podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals signed star wide receiver AJ Green and drafted second-round WR Rondale Moore. Even with these additions to the receiving corps, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said that the team would welcome back Fitzgerald if he wanted to return for an 18th season in 2021.

“That’s the No. 1 question I get asked anywhere I go,” Kingsbury said, per Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated. “It’s not, ‘How are y’all going to be?’ It’s, ‘Have you talked Fitz into coming back?’ I think that says a lot about what he means to this state, this area, this organization, but any room that Larry Fitzgerald is in, he’s going to make dramatically better. There’s no doubt.”

Peterson believes a return to Arizona is the most likely fate for his former teammate.

“I think they will definitely find a way,” Peterson said. “They will find a way for it. If Larry definitely wanted to come back late in the year, or whenever the time may permit itself, they will find a way.”