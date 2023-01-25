Patrick Reed Has Blunt Message For Rory McIlroy

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 06: Patrick Reed plays his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 6, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

There's seems to be no love lost between major champions Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Reed reportedly felt he was snubbed when attempting to say hello to McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee his way. Something the world No. 1 said he never saw. But "didn't feel the need to acknowledge him."

Speaking with Golf Digest on Wednesday, Reed explained his side of the story which he called "unfortunate."

Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and kind of decided to ignore us. We all knew where it came from – being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees, I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him. He saw me, and he decided not to react. It's unfortunate because we've always had a good relationship. … But it's one of those things, if you're going to act like an immature little child, then you might as well be treated like one.

McIlroy was reportedly served a subpoena by Reed's lawyer on Christmas Eve for allegedly co-conspiring with Tiger Woods to destroy the LIV Golf League.

"Trying to have a nice time with my family, and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well," McIlroy admitted. "I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake."