AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Patrick Reed of the United States walks on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the LIV Golf Invitational series officially welcomed former Masters champion Patrick Reed as the newest member of its tour.

Reed will take the course for the tour's next event in Portland along with several other former PGA Tour stars.

"I’m excited to announce that I have joined LIV Golf, and being part of this new and innovative league. I look forward to growing the game of golf and bringing even more entertainment to golf fans across the world. Can’t wait to tee it up in Portland!" Reed wrote on Twitter.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Shocking a man with such integrity would ever join a league like LIV lol ok don't let the door hit you," one fan wrote.

"I think people are excited for this one because we will never have to see Reed again," another PGA Tour fan said.

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel, another former Masters champion, won the tour's first event at the Centurion Club this weekend — claiming a record-breaking payout of $4.75 million.

Reed, 31, will make his LIV debut at the Portland tournament on June 30-July 2.