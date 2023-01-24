Sports World Reacts To The Wild Patrick Reed Story

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: Patrick Reed plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Over the past year, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has grown immensely.

While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It's safe to say there's still some bad blood flowing right now.

During a practice round today, LIV Golf's Patrick Reed allegedly threw a tee at PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy.

Independent Sport has more details:

Reed, whose defamation case against analyst Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel was dismissed Friday by a federal judge in Florida, then approached McIlroy, who was on his hunkers at the time, looking at the ground. Reed stood near McIlroy a few seconds with the intention of saying hello but McIlroy did not even turn his head towards him. Reed insisted in saluting McIlroy but after getting no response, he gave up and walked away but not before putting his hand in his pocket and throwing a tee in McIlroy’s direction in disgust.

Golf fans can't get enough of the drama.

"Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy, which might not sound like much, but this is essentially golf's version of a bench-clearing brawl," golf analyst Jason Sobel joked.

"Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the energy I needed today," added another.

What do you think of the reaction from Reed?