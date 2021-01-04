Patrick Surtain On What Stands Out With Justin Fields

When asked about what stands out with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain had a fairly long-winded answer. But, the Crimson Tide star defender’s answer can be summed up pretty simply: everything.

With the first day of national championship game week press conferences on Monday, we got some interesting sound bites all around from coaches and players. Surtain’s comments were no different.

Ahead of Alabama’s defensive battle with the Buckeyes QB on Monday, Surtain highlighted what makes Fields such a threat.

“His arm. He’s got a tremendous arm. He’s very accurate, as well. He can put the ball wherever he needs to, and he’s very mobile in the pocket. He’s a virtual threat. He can beat teams in multiple ways,” the CB said.

Surtain hit the nail on the head. Justin Fields is dangerous on every level of the field.

The Ohio State quarterback confirmed his deep-ball accuracy with an array of home-run shots downfield in a 49-28 Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson last weekend. Fields threw for a record-setting 385 yards and six touchdowns in the blowout win.

Through just seven games this season, Fields has also put up some solid numbers in the rushing game as well — taking off for 316 yards and five touchdowns on the year. His escapability and ability to move through the pocket opens up plenty of deep-ball opportunities on extended plays.

Fields will need to use every facet of his talent if the Buckeyes want to take down the powerhouse Crimson Tide. At 12-0, Alabama has looked nearly unstoppable — taking down every opponent by multiple possessions this year.

Patrick Surtain and the Alabama defense will face off against Justin Fields and the prolific OSU offense on Jan. 11 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.