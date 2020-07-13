Another collegiate conference has decided to cancel all fall sports.

Less than a week after the Ivy League announced it would not be playing fall sports, the Patriot League has followed.

The Patriot League, which includes schools like American University, Boston University and Lehigh University, will not be competing this fall.

The conference announced its decision on Monday morning. Here are the details:

Recognizing the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant challenges to our campuses and communities, the Patriot League Council of Presidents announces the following decisions regarding Patriot League competition: Patriot League teams will not engage in competition in the fall season (championship and non-championship);

Decisions surrounding winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date; and,

The opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities.

The Patriot League released its full announcement on Twitter.

📢Patriot League Announces Decisions Surrounding Fall Sport Season 📰 https://t.co/StyGa56W9t pic.twitter.com/FUXyhPJsTb — Patriot League (@PatriotLeague) July 13, 2020

Two schools have been granted the freedom to continue to pursue athletic opportunities.

Because the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education, the Council of Presidents agree that the academies may continue to engage in competitive opportunities as considered appropriate by their respective Superintendents.

Two Power 5 conferences – the Big Ten and Pac-12 – announced last week that they would be playing conference-only schedules.

It’s possible – likely, even – that other major conferences will do the same.