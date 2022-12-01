Patriots Add Significant Injury Report For Thursday Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Later tonight, the New England Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

Ahead of this primetime contest, the Pats revealed a notable addition to the injury report.

The team has added starting left tackle Trent Brown, listing him as questionable with an undisclosed illness.

New England is already short on depth at the tackle position. Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Marcus Cannon (concussion) are already out on IR. Conor McDermott, who was signed off the Jets' practice roster earlier this month, could be thrust into action this evening.

Through the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Patriots are averaging nearly 3.0 sacks allowed per game. The Buffalo pass rush is averaging 2.7 sacks per game.

Tonight's consequential AFC East matchup will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Gillette Stadium.