Patriots Add Wide Receiver To Active Roster Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are adding a wide receiver.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are signing wide receiver Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Webb has appeared in two games this season on special teams.

Webb has recorded one tackle in the two games that he's played in.

Before he got into the NFL, he played college football at The Citadel. In 2021, he started all 11 games and finished with 25 receptions for 536 yards and three touchdowns.

Webb also added five carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He played five seasons at the school after he sat out the 2016 season as a redshirt.

We'll have to see what Bill Belichick has in store for this wide receiver/special teamer.