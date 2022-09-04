Patriots Announce Decision On Week 1 Miami Travel Plan

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are going to arrive in Miami a bit earlier than usual this coming week.

The team is set to arrive in South Florida on Tuesday in order to get acclimated to the heat and humidity.

It may seem a bit weird since South Florida is a popular party spot, but the heat down there has been known to mess with some players during games.

The Patriots have also struggled down there as of late. They've lost two in a row and four of their last five down there.

Patriots-Dolphins is expected to be one of the games of the week, especially since both teams have undergone a lot of changes this offseason.

Both teams brought in new coaches and players and both are expected to be in the playoff chase.

Kickoff is will be at 1 p.m. ET.