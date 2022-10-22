Patriots Announce Mac Jones' Status For Bears Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots didn't really seem to miss Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones during his three-week absence. But will he miss a fourth game in a row this weekend?

On Saturday, the Patriots listed Jones as "questionable" for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears. If he doesn't play, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to get his third straight start.

Prior to getting injured, Jones was 1-2 as a starter. Backup Brian Hoyer was credited with a loss in his lone start despite being injured against the Green Bay Packers.

Zappe, meanwhile, has been sharp in his two starts and getting better by the week. He's 2-0 and has completed just under 75-percent of his passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

With the way Bailey Zappe has been playing, it wouldn't be unwise for the Patriots to exercise an abundance of caution with Mac Jones since he's fresh off an ankle injury and was limited in practice this past week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear that Jones will start when he's healthy, but he's free to either change his mind or redefine what "healthy" means in the name of winning.

The Patriots will be heavy favorites against the Bears whether Jones or Zappe starts.

Will Mac Jones see the field on Monday?