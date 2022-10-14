Patriots Announce Mac Jones' Status For Game vs. Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have listed quarterback Mac Jones as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones has missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones notched limited participation in practice everyday this week. Given his questionable status, he'll likely be a game-time decision for the Patriots on Sunday. Head coach Bill Belichick said the second-year signal caller made "good progress" throughout the week.

Late-round rookie Bailey Zappe notched his first career NFL start in place of Jones this past weekend — leading New England to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. If Jones is unable to go, it appears the team has a decent backup option in Zappe.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.