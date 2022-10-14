Patriots Announce Mac Jones' Status For Game vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have listed quarterback Mac Jones as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Jones has missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Jones notched limited participation in practice everyday this week. Given his questionable status, he'll likely be a game-time decision for the Patriots on Sunday. Head coach Bill Belichick said the second-year signal caller made "good progress" throughout the week.
Late-round rookie Bailey Zappe notched his first career NFL start in place of Jones this past weekend — leading New England to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. If Jones is unable to go, it appears the team has a decent backup option in Zappe.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland.