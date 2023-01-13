Patriots Announce Major Coaching Staff Hiring Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are going to have someone new calling the plays next season.

The team announced on Thursday night that they will begin interviews for offensive coordinator candidates next week.

They also announced that they've begun contract talks with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The move to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator comes after head coach Bill Belichick's disastrous decision of having senior football advisor and offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge split OC duties this season.

Patricia called the plays and was the de facto offensive coordinator in 2022. After the offense struggled throughout the season, which led to the team missing the playoffs, Belichick apparently saw enough.

He'll likely go for someone with offensive playcalling experience since Belichick usually has more to do with the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots will be looking to get back to where they once were next season after they've missed the playoffs two out of the last three seasons.