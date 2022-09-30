Patriots Announce Official Decision On Mac Jones For Packers Game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones has officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After some initially-concerning reports about Jones' ankle, the second-year Patriots quarterback was able to return to practice on Friday. He was reportedly telling his teammates there was a chance he'd feel good enough to play on Sunday.

That being said, it appears the Patriots are taking a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback.

Even if Jones was able to take the field, this week's matchup would be tough for New England. The Pats are traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers in a difficult away-game matchup.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer will take over QB1 duties. He'll be backed up by rookie signal caller Bailey Zappe.

Given Jones' progress this week, he very well could return to the field for the Patriots in Week 5.