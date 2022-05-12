Patriots Announce Team Hall Of Famer Has Died

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced a team Hall of Famer passed away.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that former wide receiver and place kicker Gino Cappelletti passed away. He was 89 years old.

"My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti's passing this morning," said Robert Kraft, Patriots chairman and CEO. "For the first 51 years of this franchise's history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster.

"...He was one of the AFL's biggest stars, becoming the first Patriots player to earn league MVP honors and retiring as the league's all-time leading scorer. He became the second player in franchise history to earn Patriots Hall of Fame induction and I will always believe he deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

"As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller," Kraft's statement continued. "On behalf of my family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gino's wife, Sandy, their three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina, and their 10 grandchildren, as well as the many others who will be mourning his loss."

Cappelletti was a five-time All-Star during his career and was named MVP of the American Football League during the 1964 season. He led the AFL in scoring in five separate seasons.

Our thoughts are with the Cappelletti family.