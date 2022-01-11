The Spun

Patriots Announced Significant Roster Move On Tuesday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots placed a key member of the secondary on the COVID list, Tuesday. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, defensive back Jalen Mills is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

“The Patriots have placed starting CB Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted.

Adding, “They also activated slot CB Myles Bryant from that list.”

The Patriots brought in Mills as an unrestricted free agent back in March. Since coming to New England, Mills has served as a jack-of-all-trades DB for Bill Belichick’s defense. Moving between both safety spots before shifting to starting corner.

In 16 games with the Pats, Mills tallied 47 tackles, including one tackle for loss and seven passes defensed. In turn, New England activated 23-year-old CB Myles Bryant. Who’s seen action in 12 games for the Patriots, including two starts.

Over that span, Bryant’s contributed 41 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble. Mills’ placement on the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily rule him out for this weekend’s Wild Card game.

The Patriots take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 8:15 PM ET in Buffalo. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

