Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift

The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season.

Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown.

That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up for minicamp, he was officially moved to right tackle and it's stayed that way after a few training camp practices.

“It’s feeling like home,” Brown told ESPN's Mike Reiss after switching to left tackle.

New England could be hoping that its run blocking and pass protection is better next season.

Both Wynn and Brown will get their first game action at their new positions during the preseason, which starts on Aug. 11 against the New York Giants.

Kickoff for that game will be at 7 p.m. ET.