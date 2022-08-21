Patriots Are Cutting 2 Defensive Players On Saturday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots said farewell to a pair of defensive backs on Saturday.

Via the team's official Twitter handle, the Pats announced that Jalen Elliott and Devin Hafford have been released.

Elliott saw 23 total snaps in New England's Week 2 preseason game after getting the most playing time in the Patriots exhibition opener.

An undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Elliott signed on with the Lions and spent the last two seasons in Detroit where he spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad before getting the call up the following year and appearing in eight games, starting one.

Meanwhile, Hafford saw only five defensive snaps and three on special teams in the game against the Panthers.

He resigned with the Patriots last week, finding his way back to Foxborough after a brief stint in the USFL after New England originally cut him in May.

Both DBs are just 24-years-old.