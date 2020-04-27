Patriots Are Releasing Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

The New England Patriots are reportedly parting ways with a veteran defensive back.

The conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft has sparked roster moves across the league. Veteran players are getting released to clear space for rookies.

New England fifth-year defensive back Obi Melifonwu has reportedly been informed that he’s being released today.

“The Patriots have informed veteran S Obi Melifonwu of his release, per source. With the draft over, teams are reshuffling their roster to accommodate the new players added,” ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Melifonwu, 26, was a second-round pick out of UCONN in the 2016 NFL Draft. He began his career in Oakland, where he played from 2016-17.

The defensive back joined the Patriots in 2018 and was part of the Super Bowl LII team.

Melifonwu signed a futures/reserve contract with New England in January, but he’ll have to find a new NFL home for 2020.