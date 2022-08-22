Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer.

On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two. The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.

This comes after a trying offseason for Wynn who chose to skip out on Patriots voluntary workouts, had to undergo a position change during minicamp and is currently missing time with an injury.

When New England brought back tackle Trent Brown, Brown took over the left spot, shifting Wynn to the right; which it should be noted is a position he never played before.