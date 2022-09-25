Patriots Are Reportedly Missing 2 Key Players On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will reportedly be down a pair of key contributors on both sides of the ball for Sunday's early-window game vs. the Ravens.

Per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, "Patriots are without Kyle Dugger (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (knee) today. Blows for the offense and defense."

Myers is the team's leading receiver heading into Week 3; posting 13 receptions for 150 yards.

Meanwhile, Kyle Duggar has been one of the most active members of the Patriots' secondary with seven tackles and two TFLs.

The Pats will need all hands on deck to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens top-10 scoring offense.