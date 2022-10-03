Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."

A former Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ, Collins was a second-round pick of the Patriots out of Southern Miss in 2013.

The versatile outside linebacker was a hand-in-glove fit for Bill Belichick's defense making an immediate impact in first three years before deciding to cash in with the Browns.

He'd play in Cleveland for two-and-a-half seasons before returning to New England, leaving for Detroit and coming back again.

Collins played in 12 games in 2021 making four starts. We'll see how the Patriots plan to use the 32-year-old in his fourth tour of duty in Foxborough.