There’s Snow In The Forecast For NFL Playoff Game

We could get a snowy NFL playoff game on Wild Card Weekend.

The Buffalo Bills are the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They’ve yet to learn their playoff opponent, but they will be playing on Saturday night.

Buffalo will take on either No. 6 New England or No. 6 Los Angeles in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

The NFL announced its full schedule for Wild Card Weekend earlier on Sunday.

The Bills’ game could be a snowy one, according to the forecast.

The forecast in Buffalo calls for a 60 percent chance of snow and temperatures in the 15 degrees to 20 degrees range.

Forecast in Buffalo Saturday calls for 15-20 degrees and 60% chance of snow… — Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) January 10, 2022

Now wouldn’t that be fun…