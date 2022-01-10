The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s Snow In The Forecast For NFL Playoff Game

Snowy stands in BuffaloORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

We could get a snowy NFL playoff game on Wild Card Weekend.

The Buffalo Bills are the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They’ve yet to learn their playoff opponent, but they will be playing on Saturday night.

Buffalo will take on either No. 6 New England or No. 6 Los Angeles in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

The NFL announced its full schedule for Wild Card Weekend earlier on Sunday.

The Bills’ game could be a snowy one, according to the forecast.

The forecast in Buffalo calls for a 60 percent chance of snow and temperatures in the 15 degrees to 20 degrees range.

Now wouldn’t that be fun…

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.