Breaking: Week 5 NFL Game Is Reportedly Now In Question

A field level view of Gillette Stadium prior to a Patriots game.FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: A general view before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. The game between the AFC foes was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the league pushed it back due to COVID-19.

Now, it’s possible the game could be pushed back even more.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the game between the Patriots and the Broncos is now in question. New England reportedly had another positive test on Sunday morning, giving the Patriots four positive tests in eight days.

The Patriots’ facility has reportedly been shut down as further testing takes place.

“NFL still plans to play Monday’s Broncos-Patriots game, source tells ESPN. There is further testing this morning in New England, it takes a few hours to get back those results, but as of now the league expects to have more answers later today, with the game played Monday,” Schefter reports.

The Patriots have had somewhat of an outbreak since quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last weekend. New England’s game against Kansas City was pushed back and the Patriots then had some positive tests following the game.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation in New England. As of now, the Patriots-Broncos game remains on, but that could change.


