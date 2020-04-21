The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots, Buccaneers Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster NFL Trade

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly had discussions about a blockbuster NFL trade.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported this afternoon that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is considering a comeback. Gronkowski, though, does not want to play in New England.

Instead, Gronkowski has interest in teaming up with Tom Brady. The former All-Pro tight end wants to be in Tampa Bay with his former quarterback.

“A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen,” Rapoport reports.

New England still controls Gronkowski’s rights, so a trade with Tampa Bay would have to be worked out.

The two sides have reportedly had discussions about a deal. It’s possible Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard will be involved.

Tampa Bay was rumored to be shopping Howard as recently as last week. The 25-year-old tight end would be a nice addition to New England’s offense.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, told Andy Cohen earlier this week that he wasn’t “done.”

“I’m feeling good right now,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done.”

Gronkowski might be done in New England, but it appears his NFL career is far from over.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.