Patriots, Buccaneers Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster NFL Trade

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly had discussions about a blockbuster NFL trade.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported this afternoon that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is considering a comeback. Gronkowski, though, does not want to play in New England.

Instead, Gronkowski has interest in teaming up with Tom Brady. The former All-Pro tight end wants to be in Tampa Bay with his former quarterback.

“A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen,” Rapoport reports.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

New England still controls Gronkowski’s rights, so a trade with Tampa Bay would have to be worked out.

The two sides have reportedly had discussions about a deal. It’s possible Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard will be involved.

The #Patriots and #Bucs have had some communication, from what I’m told. It’s not unprecedented — the #Seahawks and #Raiders did a similar trade with Marshawn Lynch. https://t.co/oS3vOXeKC9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Tampa Bay was rumored to be shopping Howard as recently as last week. The 25-year-old tight end would be a nice addition to New England’s offense.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, told Andy Cohen earlier this week that he wasn’t “done.”

“I’m feeling good right now,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done.”

Gronkowski might be done in New England, but it appears his NFL career is far from over.