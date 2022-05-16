Patriots Coaching Staff Revealed: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have confounded everyone by their seeming refusal to give their positional coaches titles heading into 2022. But today we got an idea of who's working with who this year.

Patriots insider Mark Daniels reported on Monday that while the Patriots still aren't revealing job titles, the team has settled on the roles for their various staffers. There's no offensive coordinator, but Joe Judge will coach quarterbacks while Matt Patricia coaches the offensive line.

Troy Brown and Ross Douglas will share the receivers coaching job. Vinnie Sunseri will coach running backs, and Nick Caley will coach tight ends.

As you can imagine, this lack of clarity coming from the Patriots is annoying a lot of fans. The reactions on Twitter are all over the place - except for fans' opinions on Matt Patricia, who is moving from defense to offense:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always kept all of his decisions close to the vest. But this is a level of secret-keeping that borders on the absurd.

The bigger issue might wind up being whether the people Belichick has assigned are actually any good.

The Patriots lost a lot of experienced coaches when Josh McDaniels took half of the coaching staff with him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

How do you feel about this staff that the Patriots have assembled for the 2022 season?