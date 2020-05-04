The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots College Scouting Director Is Leaving For A New Team

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots’ organization has suffered a couple of notable losses so far this offseason.

Most notably, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers in free agency. A couple of weeks later, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and forced a trade to join him in Tampa Bay.

Now, the Patriots have suffered a notable loss in their front office. New England’s director of college scouting is leaving for another AFC team.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Monti Ossenfort is leaving for the Tennessee Titans. He’s taking the director of player personnel role.

This is a significant loss for the Patriots’ organization. Ossenfort had been in his current role since 2014 and with the franchise for 15-plus years.

Ossenfort had reportedly interviewed for the GM jobs in Cleveland and Houston in recent seasons. His contract is reportedly expiring, so his departure isn’t a surprising one in New England.

Still, it’s another hole to fill heading into the 2020 season.

View more Top Stories posts here

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.