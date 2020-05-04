Patriots College Scouting Director Is Leaving For A New Team

The New England Patriots’ organization has suffered a couple of notable losses so far this offseason.

Most notably, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers in free agency. A couple of weeks later, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and forced a trade to join him in Tampa Bay.

Now, the Patriots have suffered a notable loss in their front office. New England’s director of college scouting is leaving for another AFC team.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Monti Ossenfort is leaving for the Tennessee Titans. He’s taking the director of player personnel role.

Source: Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort is headed to the Titans as director of player personnel. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2020

This is a significant loss for the Patriots’ organization. Ossenfort had been in his current role since 2014 and with the franchise for 15-plus years.

Ossenfort had reportedly interviewed for the GM jobs in Cleveland and Houston in recent seasons. His contract is reportedly expiring, so his departure isn’t a surprising one in New England.

Still, it’s another hole to fill heading into the 2020 season.