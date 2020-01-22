New England Patriots Player Reportedly Arrested In Tennessee

A New England Patriots player was reportedly arrested in Tennessee last week. The rookie defensive back was reportedly arrested on drug possession charges.

Joejuan Williams, a rookie defensive back, was reportedly arrested on January 17 “after he was allegedly in possession of drugs,” according to WTVF in Nashville.

The rookie defensive back was reportedly stopped on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County for speeding. Troopers then reportedly found “unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia,” per the report.

WTVF reports that Williams is now facing charges for “speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Williams was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt.

The former Commodores’ star appeared in 10 games as a rookie, including the Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Williams is the second Patriots player to face legal trouble so far this year. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in California earlier this month.