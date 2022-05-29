Patriots Could Reportedly Consider Notable Position Change

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It's possible that Trent Brown could once again find himself back at left tackle for the Patriots.

After re-signing with New England with the idea he'd be playing opposite Isiah Wynn on the right side, there's a possibility that could change.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Wynn hasn't been present at OTAs, forcing the Patriots to move Brown over to the left side for now.

At 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Brown was a brick wall for the Pats at LT back in 2018; which allowed him to cash in with the Raiders the following year.

It's not certain that Brown will end up protecting Mac Jones' blindside. But, given his early work with first-round pick Cole Strange on the line's strongside, its possible New England may want to keep that continuity going into the season.

Trent Brown is also on a much more team-friendly deal than that of Wynn, who's set to make $10.4 million guaranteed in 2022.

Bill Belichick isn't beyond moving pieces around up front. It's definitely something to watch as the offseason progresses.