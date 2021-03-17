The New England Patriots seem to have lost their hold on star center David Andrews.

After reportedly fielding offers from the franchise all day on Tuesday, Andrews and the Patriots were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. With fifth-year lineman’s contract expiring this offseason, Andrews will now enter unrestricted free agency in 2021.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the failed deal on Tuesday night.

After weighing offers from the #Patriots all day, center David Andrews is going to free agency, source said. He’ll now look at offers from the rest of the league. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

This will not be Andrews’ first trip around the league as a free agent.

After going undrafted in 2015, the former Georgia Bulldog was signed by the Bill Belichick and the Patriots. In his first NFL season, the 6-foot-3, 300 lbs center started 11 games for New England. The following season in 2016, he earned the solo No. 1 center position — starting all 16 games for the Pats.

This past season, the 28 year old was forced to miss four early-season games after undergoing thumb surgery on his snapping hand. In those four games, the Patriots suffered a tough 1-3 skid. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn described Andrews as “the piece that holds it all together,” per ESPN.

Apparently though, Andrews’ invaluable production wasn’t enough for the Patriots to pay their O-line centerpiece.

With Andrews’ decision to enter free agency, plenty of teams from around the league will now take their crack at landing the talented young center.