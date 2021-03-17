The Spun

Patriots Star OL David Andrews Reportedly Makes Decision On Free Agency

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots seem to have lost their hold on star center David Andrews.

After reportedly fielding offers from the franchise all day on Tuesday, Andrews and the Patriots were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. With fifth-year lineman’s contract expiring this offseason, Andrews will now enter unrestricted free agency in 2021.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the failed deal on Tuesday night.

This will not be Andrews’ first trip around the league as a free agent.

After going undrafted in 2015, the former Georgia Bulldog was signed by the Bill Belichick and the Patriots. In his first NFL season, the 6-foot-3, 300 lbs center started 11 games for New England. The following season in 2016, he earned the solo No. 1 center position — starting all 16 games for the Pats.

This past season, the 28 year old was forced to miss four early-season games after undergoing thumb surgery on his snapping hand. In those four games, the Patriots suffered a tough 1-3 skid. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn described Andrews as “the piece that holds it all together,” per ESPN.

Apparently though, Andrews’ invaluable production wasn’t enough for the Patriots to pay their O-line centerpiece.

With Andrews’ decision to enter free agency, plenty of teams from around the league will now take their crack at landing the talented young center.


