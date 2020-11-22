Patriots’ Defense Expected To Get A Major Boost Tomorrow

The Patriots’ secondary will get a much needed shot to the arm on Sunday.

After missing the last three games with a knee injury, New England star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will return to the field tomorrow as they take on the Texans.

A Patriots beat reporter for The Athletic reported the information on Twitter this evening.

Stephon Gilmore is expected to play tomorrow against the Texans after missing three games with a knee injury, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 21, 2020

The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year suffered the knee injury during practice in late October. After nearly a month out of action, Gilmore will finally return.

In his six games played this season, Gilmore has 20 tackles and one interception.

Before New England confirmed his return, the star cornerback hinted at the possibility when he talked to reporters on Friday.

“I feel pretty good,” Gilmore said. “Just taking it day-by-day. Looking forward to this week. I am just taking it day-by-day and keep preparing like I am going to play this week.”

The Patriots have a good shot at stringing together a third straight win on Sunday as they take on the 2-7 Texans in Houston.

New England and Houston are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.