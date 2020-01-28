NFL Reportedly Sets 2020 Regular Season Game In Mexico

The NFL has reportedly scheduled a notable 2020 regular season game to take place in Mexico, according to reports from FOX Sports Mexico.

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will reportedly meet in Mexico City, Mexico during the 2020 season.

New England and Miami will reportedly meet at Estadio Azteca.

The date of the game has yet to be set. The NFL’s full 2020 schedule will come out later this year.

🇲🇽¡PATRIOTS VS. DOLPHINS EN MÉXICO!#SBxFOX ¡La EXCLUSIVA de @rgarciaochoa sobre el duelo NFL en nuestro país!https://t.co/YeLvVrZu47 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 28, 2020

Who will be playing quarterback for the Patriots in this one?

That’s the big question of the offseason. Tom Brady is set to become a free agent and there’s a real chance he leaves New England.

Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana shared his advice for Brady on Monday. It was pretty simple.

UPDATE: An NFL spokesman has denied FOX Sports Mexico’s report about the 2020 Patriots vs. Dolphins game.

“An NFL spokesman tells me on the record that the report stating Patriots-Dolphins is in Mexico City next year is NOT accurate,” Ben Volin reports.