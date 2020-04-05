A Longtime Patriots Executive Has A Telling Cam Newton Comment

Cam Newton is still without an NFL team for the 2020 season. Could he land with the New England Patriots?

Don’t count on it. That’s what one longtime Patriots executive believes, anyway.

Scott Pioli, who worked for New England from 2000-08, winning three Super Bowls, does not believe Newton is a good fit with Bill Belichick. He does not think their styles mesh up.

“The Patriots thing is interesting because I’ve heard a lot of people talk about that,” Pioli said on CBS Sports Radio. “And in my mind, having spent as much time with Bill as I did, I don’t see those two coexisting together…The personalities and the beliefs of how the game should be played and is played . . . it seems like oil and water. Now as soon as I say that, what’s gonna happen next week is they’ll probably sign him.

“But I just see them as being very different personalities and having very different approaches to the game. Bill understands — he believes in football more than entertainment. Cam believes that football and entertainment are almost equal partners. In which this day it is, but Bill has the soul of a football man and I couldn’t see that one working out too well. And if it did it would have to be for probably one season.”

The Patriots are currently projected to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. The former Auburn Tigers QB was Tom Brady’s backup in 2019.

Newton, meanwhile, has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins, among other teams.

It remains unclear where he’ll ultimately sign, though. But it does not look like it will be in New England.