Patriots Fans Are Not Happy With Mac Jones Right Now

Patriots QB Mac Jones (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Patriots fans are starting to feel about Mac Jones how Jets fans feel about Zach Wilson.

Jones struggled to move the ball in the first half of the Patriots' Christmas Eve game vs. the Bengals on Saturday.

To make matters worse, his counterpart - Joe Burrow - was sensational in the first half.

Patriots fans have seen enough of Jones today.

"Sarcastic cheers from the crowd as Mac Jones hits Jonnu Smith on first down for his first completion of the game. 9-yard gain on a first-down pass. Wild concept," said Khari Thompson.

"Joe Burrow: 13/16, 165 YDS, 2 TD Mac Jones: 0/1, 0 YDS," said Dan Treacy.

Some fans are remaining patient with Jones, though. Maybe an offensive coordinator change will be the trick.

"This offense is truly unwatchable. Off-season moves necessary. Get a true offensive coordinator to help get Mac Jones back on track. Add 2 offensive players that can get open, one slot, one deep threat. Solidify the offensive line. Other than that everything is great," a fan wrote on social media.

Then again, it's tough to watch a game in which the opposing quarterback (Burrow) is absolutely dominating and your team's quarterback (Jones) barely has a pulse.

It's going to be a long day in New England.