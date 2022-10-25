Patriots Fans Are Taking Major Heat For Monday's Behavior

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patriots fans aren't looking good right now after what happened on Monday night.

During the Patriots-Bears game, Patriots fans booed starting quarterback Mac Jones off the field after he made his first appearance in over a month. Those same fans then started chanting "Zappe!" for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe to come in.

Those chants were eventually heard when head coach Bill Belichick decided to bench Jones and put Zappe in for a spark.

It was something that wasn't liked by media members and especially some of the players. One player that voiced his displeasure publicly on Tuesday was Jakobi Meyers.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment,” Meyers said, via NESN. "But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families, so we’ve got to go out there and make plays for whoever’s throwing it.”

The Patriots will be away next Sunday against the New York Jets before coming home to play the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 6.

We'll have to see how the crowd reaction will be if Jones is starting in that one.