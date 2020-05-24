Patriots Fans Aren’t Happy With Tom Brady Video The Bucs Tweeted

New England Patriots fans aren’t very happy with the Tom Brady video the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted out on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay’s official Twitter account tweeted out a Brady highlight video in anticipation of “The Match.” Brady and Phil Mickelson are set to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning today.

The video the Bucs tweeted out features Brady throwing touchdown passes to Tampa Bay wide receivers. Brady technically hasn’t done that yet, so the video mashed up his throws in New England with catches by Bucs wide receivers.

Some Patriots fans don’t like how the Bucs are using passes Brady threw in New England for their own video.

“Simmer down now! He hasn’t even put on the jersey yet for you guys!” one fan tweeted.

“Just wait till there actual highlights from Tom to our guys. Simple. Till then show the highlights as is,” another fan added.

“lol when you have to use half-Patriots footage for your franchise social media. Big yikes,” one fan tweeted.

Regardless of that, though, the Bucs are clearly excited to have Brady at quarterback moving forward. And they’re pumped to watch him in The Match this afternoon.

The Match is currently delayed due to weather, but once the rain clears up, we’ll get to watch Brady/Mickelson take on Manning/Woods on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN.