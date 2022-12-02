Patriots Fans Furious With Bill Belichick Tonight

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots came into tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills on the outside of AFC playoff race.

Perhaps Bill Belichick isn't aware of the Patriots current position. At the end of the first half, trailing 17-7, New England ran a few suspect plays and failed to use their timeouts wisely.

The Patriots used two timeouts to gain just one yard, while in fringe field goal range. After taking their final timeout after a quarterback sneak, the team was forced into a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The attempt hit the crossbar and fell short, leading to a 17-7 halftime score. After watching the Patriots fail to do anything with the ball late in the first half, fans questioned Bill Belichick's decision-making.

Even Al Michaels couldn't believe it.

"We’re so used to seeing such judicious use of timeouts by New England. That was very odd. … Not New England-like," Michaels said, via Alex Reimer.

"Belichick has always praised Jeff Saturday. He just paid homage with his inability to manage the clock there," another fan joked.

"Mac throwing that ball out of bounds is the best he could do, sure he could’ve ran for yards IF HE HAD A F-ING TIME OUT TO STOP THE CLOCK But nooooo, let’s use the timeout after a draw play, you geniuses," another fan complained.

New England will need some luck to get back into this game.