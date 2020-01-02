The Spun

Patriots Fans Are Loving Tom Brady’s New Year’s Message

Tom Brady in the first half of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are not playing their best football heading into the postseason – their regular season concluded with a shocking loss to Miami – but everything resets this weekend.

The Patriots star quarterback appears to be ready to go.

Brady, 42, posted a simple New Year’s Day message this morning.

“2020, and still here. #LFG,” Brady wrote.

New England is set to host Tennessee in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night. The Patriots enter the game as a small favorite.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.


