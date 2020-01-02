Patriots Fans Are Loving Tom Brady’s New Year’s Message

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are not playing their best football heading into the postseason – their regular season concluded with a shocking loss to Miami – but everything resets this weekend.
The Patriots star quarterback appears to be ready to go.
Brady, 42, posted a simple New Year’s Day message this morning.
“2020, and still here. #LFG,” Brady wrote.
2020, and still here. #LFG pic.twitter.com/wfsCqibss1
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 1, 2020
New England is set to host Tennessee in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night. The Patriots enter the game as a small favorite.
Kickoff for the game is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.
The game will be on CBS.