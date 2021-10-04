New England Patriots fans weren’t very happy with a pregame move by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening.

Prior to the end of pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium, the Buccaneers gathered at midfield, right on the Patriots logo.

Tom Brady had reportedly already departed the field at that point. Perhaps if he was still out there, he would’ve stopped his teammates from doing that.

Alas, he was not on the field, and the Buccaneers players gathered right on the midfield logo, to a smattering of boos from the New England crowd.

Bucs gathering for a pregame huddle on the Patriots logo. Met with boos from the crowd. (Tom Brady left for the locker room before this.) pic.twitter.com/c55eKk9T0q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 3, 2021

The midfield logo is a sacred place for many fan bases, though the Buccaneers are hardly the first NFL team to pull something like this before a game.

Brady, meanwhile, was reportedly cheered every time he took the field in pregame warmups. However, he and the Bucs offense were booed heavily before their first series of the game.

Tom Brady and the #Bucs offense got booed as they took the field. pic.twitter.com/cQxecuk2rO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

The Patriots are off to a great start on Sunday evening. New England is leading Tampa Bay, 7-3, late in the second quarter.

The game is airing on NBC.