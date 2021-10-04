The Spun

Patriots Fans Were Not Happy With Buccaneers Pregame Move

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense before the game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans weren’t very happy with a pregame move by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening.

Prior to the end of pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium, the Buccaneers gathered at midfield, right on the Patriots logo.

Tom Brady had reportedly already departed the field at that point. Perhaps if he was still out there, he would’ve stopped his teammates from doing that.

Alas, he was not on the field, and the Buccaneers players gathered right on the midfield logo, to a smattering of boos from the New England crowd.

The midfield logo is a sacred place for many fan bases, though the Buccaneers are hardly the first NFL team to pull something like this before a game.

Brady, meanwhile, was reportedly cheered every time he took the field in pregame warmups. However, he and the Bucs offense were booed heavily before their first series of the game.

The Patriots are off to a great start on Sunday evening. New England is leading Tampa Bay, 7-3, late in the second quarter.

The game is airing on NBC.

