Patriots Have Promoted 2 Players For Monday's Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have called up two players from their practice squad for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.

Linebackers Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone have been elevated from the practice squad and will be active for the game.

Collins is in his third run with the Patriots and has played in just one game this season. For his career, he's played in 122 games and has compiled 707 total tackles (453 solo), 26.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions, and 39 passes defended.

As for McGrone, he was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots last season and has spent the entire 2022 season on their practice squad. This will be his NFL debut.

The Patriots are looking to stay in the AFC playoff race as they come into this contest with a 6-6 record. A win gets them into a playoff spot since they would have the tiebreaker over the New York Jets.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.