Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Notable Jets Player

The New England Patriots have picked up New York Jets practice squad player Conor McDermott, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

McDermott was selected by the Patriots with a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played one snap for the Jets against New England this past weekend.

The veteran offensive tackle is now back with his original NFL squad.

The Patriots have some significant injuries on their front line. Center David Andrews is doubtful to play this Thursday as he continues to deal with a thigh injury. Starting left guard Isaiah Wynn is also questionable with a foot injury.

New England notched two victories over McDermott's former Jets team over the past three games. Now, the veteran OT is on the winning side of that rivalry.

The Patriots will face off against the the Minnesota Vikings in a Thanksgiving Day matchup.