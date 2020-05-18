Patriots Insider Gives Team Extremely Harsh Offseason Grade

Several NFL teams have had good offseasons. The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, among others, have all made good moves in free agency and through the NFL Draft. Not everyone can say that, though.

One notable team, the New England Patriots, have received an extremely harsh offseason grade.

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran gives Bill Belichick’s team an “F” grade for the offseason. He thinks New England has let far more talent go than it’s brought in.

“The Patriots are doing what they have to in order to try and stay where they’ve been. But it’s impossible to look at the offseason balance sheet and say they’ve brought in more skill than they lost,” he wrote.

New England lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in free agency. The Patriots then saw Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement, only for him to demand a trade to the Buccaneers.

Belichick appears to be rolling with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. The Patriots’ players appear to be confident in Stidham’s abilities, but he’s far from a proven QB.

“They have to take their medicine with $23.5M in dead cap money thanks to Tom Brady, Stephen Gostkowski, Michael Bennett and Antonio Brown. They franchised Joe Thuney to keep him away from competitors and still haven’t gotten an agreement with him to clear up more dough. They drafted a kicker in the fifth round nobody else would have likely drafted. They saw two of their best defensive players in 2019 go out the door — Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy — and also lost Phillip Dorsett, Duron Harmon, Danny Shelton, Ted Karras and Nate Ebner,” Curran writes.

It’s not surprising that Belichick hasn’t opted for any flashy moves this offseason. But it’s still probably fair to give his team a harsh offseason grade.