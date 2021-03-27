Patriots Insider Predicts Team Will Make Bold Move For A Quarterback

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world was shaken up by two major draft-order trades. The most notable move was from the San Francisco 49ers, trading picks with the Miami Dolphins to move up into the No. 3 overall position.

This blockbuster move has the ‘Niners primed to select a one of the top quarterbacks from this year’s stacked class.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New England Patriots are expected to make a similarly aggressive move to figure out their longterm quarterback issues. As one of the several teams still looking to solidify their QB future, the Patriots reportedly intend to remain “committed to exhausting their options … either by drafting a top prospect or acquiring a veteran” like Jimmy Garoppolo, Howe said.

Earlier this offseason, New England re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year, $6 million deal. While this move gives the franchise some QB certainty heading into 2021, it definitely doesn’t lock Newton in as the starter. According to Howe, the Pats will “remain aggressive on the quarterback front” as they head into next month’s NFL Draft. Howe says the franchise has been “all in” on “heavily scouting” the quarterback options from this year’s class.

With the top three picks in the draft order all but locked up, the Patriots would likely have to trade all the way up to the Atlanta Falcons’ No. 4 spot if they wanted to guarantee a top quarterback option. Currently holding the No. 15 overall selection, New England would probably have to give up even more than the 49ers did (two future first-round picks/one 2021 third round) in order to jump into the top five.

If the Patriots are unable to trade up in the draft, Howe believes Garoppolo is the next best option.

While the 49ers organization has continually maintained that Jimmy G is their starter heading into 2021, that fact became a lot less likely when they traded up to No. 3. Most likely selecting a franchise-altering QB next month, Garoppolo could become available sooner than San Francisco is letting on. According to Howe’s reports, “once the Niners stop bluffing,” the Patriots could be the frontrunners to sign the seventh-year quarterback.

Whether it comes with a Garoppolo-New England reunion or a 2021 draft pick, the Patriots are locked in on finding their next franchise guy.