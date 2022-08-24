Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season.

Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee.

However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after he went on Wednesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show." He said that Matt Patricia is the only coach that's calling the offense right now.

"Matt Patricia is calling the offense right now," Curran said. "He kind of the overlord of the offense. We'll see if he's the offensive coordinator, but he's the one who is playcalling."

Patricia and Joe Judge took over the offense after Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after last season.

They're both considered to be "co-offensive coordinators" but this is the first time that it's been reported that Patricia is the one calling plays.

We'll see how long that sticks as the regular season is only a couple of weeks away.