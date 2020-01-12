Patriots Insider Names Team Tom Brady Would “Absolutely” Listen To

Tom Brady said on Saturday that he plans on taking his time with his 2020 decision. The star quarterback appears to be intent on playing next season, but it’s unclear if it’ll be in New England.

“The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Several different NFL franchises have been named potential landing spots for Brady.

Longtime Boston columnist Dan Shaughnessy believes there’s one NFC North franchise that Brady would “absolutely” listen to: the Chicago Bears.

“I think Tom would be agreeable to listening,” Shaughnessy told ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company. “If the Patriots don’t take care of business then those situations are good. The TB12 brand, he’s the best advertiser if he wants this to be a global entity — if he can show that he can play NFL quarterback at 45. That’s the promotional aspect of spreading the brand. If I were him, I would’ve retired last year. The confetti was falling on my head. Just won another Super Bowl. You’re 41. It would’ve been the perfect time to walk off. That hasn’t happened. Doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen. Chicago’s as good as the Chargers or Dolphins. Maybe better.”

Chicago publicly backed young quarterback Mitch Trubisky, though you never know what will happen in the offseason.

The Chargers, Colts, Dolphins and Titans have also been named potential landing spots for Brady in 2020.