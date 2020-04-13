The Patriots Are Rumored To “Love” 1 NFL Draft Quarterback

The New England Patriots currently have two quarterbacks on their roster for the 2020 season. Bill Belichick and Co. could add a third in the NFL Draft, though.

New England, which is expected to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback this fall, is rumored to “love” one of the quarterbacks in the 2020 class.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported today that a rival GM told him the Patriots “love” Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

“They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?” the GM told King.

New England would likely have to make a major trade into the top 10 (or higher) to take the Oregon quarterback. Herbert is projected to go as high as No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft.

King noted that the Patriots have some “ammo” for a possible trade up.

Pats do have 12 picks—second-most in the draft—for ammo, but only one of those comes in the top 85. If they want Herbert, they’d likely have to be willing to part with the 2021 first-rounder in a trove of picks.

Herbert is considered by most to be the second or third best QB prospect in the NFL Draft class. There’s even been speculation that some people like him better than Joe Burrow.

We’ll find out just how much the Patriots “love” him next week.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 23.