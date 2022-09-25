Patriots Kicker Made Impressive NFL History On Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 29: Nick Folk #6 of the New England Patriots celebrates after kicking a 50 yard game winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patriots kicker Nick Folk etched his name into the NFL record books with his first field goal make on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, those three points marked Folk's 57th consecutive field goal under 50 yards, "setting the record for the longest such streak in NFL history."

Folk has been one of the steadier kickers in football since entering the league in 2007 and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie in Dallas.

Since then, the 37-year-old has bounced around between the Jets, Bucs, and Patriots.

2022 marks Folk's fourth season in New England.