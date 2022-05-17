Patriots Legend Elected To Team Hall Of Fame

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 1: Patriots Vince Wilfolk on the field before the Patriots play the Seahawks. The New England Patriots plays against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. ((Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots announced Vince Wilfork as the newest member of their Hall of Fame.

According to the team's statement, the decorated defensive tackle edged out finalists Logan Mankins and Mike Vrabel in a fan vote.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

Wilfork spent the first 11 seasons of his career in New England after getting selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowler stuffed the running lanes for many elite defensive units and won two Super Bowls in his first two seasons.

The 40-year-old becomes the 32nd member of the Patriots Hall of Fame and just the sixth person chosen in his first year of eligibility. He was also one of 26 modern-era players to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame's semifinal voting round.

New England has yet to set a date and time for Wilfork's induction ceremony.